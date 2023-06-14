Kenneth James Evers, 75, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home.
He was born Jan. 15, 1948 in Comfrey, Minnesota to Harley and Dolores (Gisch) Evers. Ken grew up in Comfrey and graduated from Comfrey High School in 1965. Following high school, he attended Mankato State University and earned a degree in accounting. He worked for a time in St. Peter and Mankato in accounting and was active in the Jaycees, and was on the Fair Board. He moved to Cambridge and worked for a short time as manager at Blue Fox Tackle in Cambridge.
Ken was set up on a blind date with Nancy Erickson and they were married on April 27, 1989 in Cambridge. They made their home just west of Cambridge, owned and operated Evers Tax Service in Cambridge for over 30 years and enjoyed all the people they met over the years.
Ken enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He loved to work and that was his real passion in life. He and Nancy made a trip out west and also went on an Alaskan Cruise and Land Tour. Ken was very compassionate, humble, kind and was witty, fun-loving, patient and generous.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Diane Evers and Sharon Ebnet, parents-in-law Leif and Deloris Erickson, brothers-in-law Jerry Erickson, Curtis Erickson, Art Johnson and Duane Doughty.
Ken is survived by wife Nancy, brother Ron Evers of Redwood Falls, sister Karen Evers of Portland, OR, as well and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering 3:30 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice or plant a tree in memory of Ken. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
