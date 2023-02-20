Our dad, Kenneth Johnson, faithful husband, father and grandfather passed away early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his home in Cambridge MN surrounded by his children.
Dad was born in 1931 in Mountain Lake, MN to Arthur and Angeline (College) Johnson. He had an elder sister, Phyllis, and two younger brothers, Duane and Richard. Dad grew up on a farm in Bingham Lake, then the family moved to Winnebago. After graduating, he spent his winters working at many jobs in Idaho, Washington, California and all over the west with his brother Duane. In the spring he would return to Minnesota and work in construction.
In 1958 he married Murna Hicks. Mom also grew up in Winnebago. Dad then attended and graduated from Dunwoody Institute. He worked for UPS for many years as a mechanic and later as a Fleet Supervisor in Northern MN. They lived in Columbia Heights with their three children. In 1975 we all moved to Grand Rapids, MN where we met and made lifelong friends (and later in-laws!) with the family of Larry and Naomi Virkus. In 1980 Dad’s job moved him to Cambridge.
Dad was a hard-working man who took care of his family. He had a dry sense of humor. He could be very sweet and sassy! We want to extend a thank you to all the people from St. Croix Hospice who were so caring of him and so helpful to us.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; sister, and brothers. Mom died in June of 2021. Dad missed her so much. We are comforted by the fact that he is with her now in the arms of our savior, Jesus.
Our dad, Ken, is survived by his children, Vicky (Kevin) Virkus of Grand Rapids, MN; Debra (George) Johns of Cambridge, and Greg (Dawn) Johnson of Cambridge; and his sisters-in-law, Kay (Ambrose) Sonnek of Minnesota Lake, Wilma (Burton) Wolner of Blue Earth, and Marlene (Richard) Johnson of Stillwater. He has nine grandchildren; Kari, JaNell, Jake, Rachel, Ben, Elias, Michael, Kaleb, and Elsa He was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.
Our family has decided to have a memorial service in the spring so more family members can attend. It will be announced at a later date. Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
