Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 91, of Cambridge passed away Feb. 8, 2023 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife Murna. Ken is survived by survived by his children, Vicky (Kevin) Virkus of Grand Rapids, MN; Debra (George) Johns of Cambridge, and Greg (Dawn) Johnson of Cambridge; and his sisters-in-law, Kay (Ambrose) Sonnek of Minnesota Lake, Wilma (Burton) Wolner of Blue Earth, and Marlene (Richard) Johnson of Stillwater. He has nine grandchildren; Kari, JaNell, Jake, Rachel, Ben, Elias, Michael, Kaleb, and Elsa He was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.
The family extends an invitation to family and friends to join them from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Cross Pointe Church, 34047 Blackfoot St. NW, Cambridge, MN. Please come and share in their grief in missing him and their joy knowing that their dad is now reunited with their mom in heaven, and more importantly, with his Savior, Jesus Christ our Lord.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
