KIM STIEPER

Age 51 of North Branch Formerly of White Bear Lake Was taken from us suddenly on September 19, 2022. She is a graduate of the College of St. Thomas and a current employee and donor at the White Bear Lake Historical Society. She is preceded in death by her father Gerald “Jerry;” and in-laws, Don and Lorraine Stieper. She is survived by her husband Dave; sister Kari (Brian) Windorpski; mother Sharon Godfrey; sisters-in-law Carole (Elliott) Rinder, Diane (Tom) Wilzbacher, and Kathy (Shane) Vos; and brother-in-law Rick Stieper. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview. Visitation one hour prior to service on Monday. Private interment. In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
