Kirke Patric Mayer, 76, of Longmont, Colo., went home to his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2022, at his home, after a gallantly fought battle with multiple medical issues and an extended illness.
Kirke Patric Mayer, was born on July 27, 1945, in Hays, Kansas, the second of five boys born to Charles A. and Patricia (Ingvalson) Mayer. After Charles was discharged from the Army Air Corps in late 1945, the family lived in several cities in Minnesota, including Young America, Benson, and Forest Lake. Kirke graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Army; he was stationed in Vicenza, Italy. After his discharge in October 1966, Kirke was hired as an electronic technician at Control Data Corporation in Cambridge. He worked many years at the Cambridge facility, but also worked at the Roseville, Grey Fox and Arden Hills facilities. In July 1989, Seagate purchased a portion of Control Data, and Kirke worked for Seagate in the Oklahoma City and Bloomington facilities, before transferring to Longmont in 1997. He retired from Seagate in August 2011.
In October 1969, Kirke married Kathleen Devine. They had two children, Brett and Stephanie. Kirke and Kathleen later divorced.
On Valentine’s Day 1994, Kirke married Patricia (Seline) Voss, and they resided in Shoreview. During the early 1990s, Kirke took a road trip to the Denver and Boulder area; he fell in love with the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and dreamed of someday living in Colorado. In early May 1997, he interviewed with Seagate in Longmont and was offered a transfer. Kirke accepted and relocated to begin his new position in June. Pat stayed behind to finish her job, receive her bachelor’s degree at Northwestern College, and sell the house. It sold the same day it was listed, and they were quickly on their way to Colorado 10 days later. Kirke always thought this fast turnaround was a gift from God. Kirke deeply loved and believed in his Lord and Savior; he was a faithful servant to the Lord, each and every day. Kirke was always a very kind, soft-spoken, caring, and gentle man. He appreciated the beautiful views of the Foothills and Rocky Mountains, enjoyed the more temperate Colorado climate (he loved that the sun could melt the snow off his west-facing driveway), treasured the great neighbors in the Fox Creek Farm neighborhood, and valued the friendship of all those he met. Kirke loved to read and had read countless books; he had an extensive vocabulary, which was definitely a trait learned from his newspaper-editor father, and all five boys enjoyed challenging each other with their knowledge of words. He enjoyed sharing his vocabulary and his extensive knowledge with his family and friends. Despite his excellent vocabulary, he always chose his words carefully and was soft-spoken.
Kirke was a music lover, and enjoyed all types of music, with the exception of rap. He had an amazing recall of which artists sang/played which songs, from the ’60s on up. Kirke played softball in a men’s league and coached some of the teams on which his kids played. He also loved bowling and bowled for a couple leagues over the years. He and Pat rollerbladed Longmont’s great greenway trails, went downhill skiing a few times, and even tried rappelling. They enjoyed several road trips and flights around the U.S. before his health began to fail after a surgery in 2013.
Kirke is survived by his wife, Pat, of Longmont; his son, Brett (Lisa) Mayer of Edina; his daughter, Stephanie (David) Dickson of Warr Acres, Okla.; ex-wife and mother of his children, Kathleen (John) Carlson of The Village, Okla.; grandchildren James (Reghan) Mayer, Rachael (Austin) Baker, Brendan Mayer, Brynna Mayer; great-grandchildren Max, Mya, Jack and Ash Mayer); also Pat’s daughters, Terri (Patrick) Gerold of Braham, and Karen (Dan Hasser) Voss of Mora and LaBufadora, Baja; Pat’s grandchildren, Mitchell (Amanda) Gerold, Chase Griffin, Tess Griffin, Calli Griffin; and Pat’s great-granddaughters, Clara and Willa. He is also survived by his brothers, Kevin (Bonnie Conklin) Mayer of Red Rock, Ariz., and Brian Mayer of Lexington; as well as sisters-in-law Jane (Charles B.) Mayer of St. Louis Park and Jan (Leigh) Mayer of Champlin; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many treasured friends.
Kirke was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia Mayer; his oldest brother, Charles Bruce Mayer, and his youngest brother, Leigh Stephen Mayer. Per KIrke’s wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Blue Mountain Cremation in Longmont. Memorials in Kirke’s name may be sent to H.O.P.E. of Longmont, 804 S. Lincoln St., Longmont, CO 80501 or Tru Community Care, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026. The family wishes to thank Blue Mountain and Tru Community Care for their heartfelt care and kindness.
