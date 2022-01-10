Knut Hagen of Stanchfield, Minnesota, originally from Oslo, Norway, died peacefully in Rush City surrounded by love and family at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022, joining his ancestors to watch over future generations. He was 83 years old.
A true citizen of the world, Knut Hagen lived in Colorado, California, Tennessee, Minnesota, and his nuclear work took him to Korea, Sweden, Mexico, and beyond.
Knut spoke five languages — Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, German, and English. He enjoyed his days: working on the farm raising cows and sheep, driving his tractor, flying his Tri-Pacer, hunting, playing with his dogs, eating Norwegian fish, meats, and sweets, researching genealogy, and spending quality time with family.
An eternal jokester and passionate individual, even in his last moments. Knut passed down to his posterity a strong love of humor, animals, living off the land, genealogy, travel, languages, culture, human rights, the outdoors, and hard work.
Knut is survived by his wife Cathy; his children, Kirsten Hagen Kennedy, Katrina Hagen, Erik Hagen, and Michael Hagen; and his siblings Bjorn, Randi, and Rolf Hagen.
His legacy continues further with his nine beloved grandchildren, Graeme Rudd, Jordan Wilson, John Kennedy, Knut Kennedy, Drake Swanson, Anna Beck, Brook Swanson, Abraham Kennedy, and Robin Swanson, and great-grandson Torsten Rudd, as well as his grand-furbabies Pudge and Bella Swanson, Pippa and Copen Hagen, and Chai Latte Wilson-Kennedy.
We extend a special thanks to the caregivers of Rushseba Station and Fairview Hospice who allowed Knut’s last moments to be as restful and painless as possible, accommodating the many family members and friends who visited from near and far.
So, Knut Hagen aka Dad, Bestefar and of course “The gatekeeper”,
Vi husker og elsker deg for alltid (“We remember and love you, forever”).
A celebration of life for Knut Hagen coming in 2022.
