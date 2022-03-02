Kristen L. Mann

Kristen Lauren Mann, 34, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Roseville on Jan. 29, 2022
Kristen was born on Dec. 8, 1987, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis.
In 1995 her family moved to Athens Township, Isanti, where Kristen attended school and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2006. She went on to attend college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and graduated in 2011.
Kristen is survived by her parents Russ and Ann Mann; brother Brayden Mann (sister-in-law Brittany); and aunt Barbara Biskey and her husband Michael.
Kristen is proceeded in in death by her grandmother Evelyn Biskey; grandfather Douglas Biskey; grandfather Ivan Mann; and aunt Linda Mann.
The only thing outweighing her veracious passion for arts and culture was her love of academia. Viewing life as a never-ending pursuit of learning, even at a young age, she could read and write faster than most adults. Her smile lit up the room, and her wit usually had the same room intrigued, laughing, and learning all in the same conversation. While she is gone, she is never forgotten. Even in death, she has had such a great impact on all who loved her.
Our hearts are broken for what could have been, the missed hugs and the joy she brought to the day.
We will forever miss her smile and most of all her beautiful heart.
Now memories are more precious, and we will hold them close until we see her again
