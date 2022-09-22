Kristin Jeanette Johnson, 54, of St. Paul, formerly of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2022 of ovarian cancer at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul.
She was born July 30, 1968 in Rochester, MN and adopted by Harry and Jeanette Eklund. Kristin grew up as a pastor’s daughter. She attended schools in cities her father served, Benson, Duluth, St. Peter and Cambridge. When she was a high school senior the family moved to Cambridge. Kristin graduated from Cambridge High School in 1986. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota – Duluth and later Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Kristin worked at Park Dental, Dental Specialists Division until shortly before her death.
She was a kind and caring soul; she experienced a failed marriage which taught her endurance. She loved her meditative nature walks with her camera always at hand. Boating, fishing, and snowmobiling with Paul at the cabin were special times for them. She welcomed animals into her life. Cats and dogs were her friends. She played the flute and was involved in music programs at school, sang in church choirs, and also played in the bell choirs. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Kristin is survived by her parents Rev. Harry and Jeanette Eklund of Isanti, life partner Paul Leslie of St. Paul; brothers Greg Eklund of Maple Grove, Tim (Lois) Eklund of Eagle, CO; nephews and niece Ryan (Erika) Eklund of Eagle, CO, Andrew Eklund (Kristina Pell) of Minneapolis, Brittany Eklund of San Diego, CA; great nieces and nephew Clara, Edith, Florence and George, as well as uncle, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave. South, Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Lunch to follow the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
