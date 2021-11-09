Kristina R. Hart

Kristina Ruth Hart, age 47, of Cambridge died suddenly and unexpectedly Nov. 5, 2021, at Cambridge Medical Center.
Kristina (Ina) was born July 3, 1974, in Monterey, California, to John Hansen Sr. and Caroline Mee. She met Shane Waldron in 2006 while she was working, and they were married on June 1, 2013.
They have made their home in Cambridge since 2009. Kristina worked in several positions at Walmart for over 14 years. She was a selfless person who genuinely loved and cared for everyone. Everyone was always welcome in her home, The Island of Misfit Toys. She and Shane welcomed many into their family, and they all grew close together.
Kristina will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Shane Waldron; daughters, Kristina (Jacob) Waldron, Katlin (Kaylin) Waldron, Kassandra (Joseph) Hart, and Kassie Waldron; son, Richard Walinski; parents, John Hansen Sr. and Karren Hansen; siblings, John (Jenny) Hansen II, Rebecca Trovich, Jeremy (Kristen) Hansen, Andrew (Rachel) Hansen, Jessica (Ryan) Jensen, Kylie (Chris) Frogget, and Elizabeth Salter; grandson, Samuel; and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Caroline; brother, Brian; and granddaughter, Kathleen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Princeton.
The family politely asks for no real flowers to be sent. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.