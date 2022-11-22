LaDonna Jean Swanson, 81, died on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, peacefully at her home in Cambridge.
LaDonna was born in Wakefield, Nebraska on Aug. 15, 1941, to Levinus and Delilah (Kriegor) Packer. LaDonna spent her early years in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin and eventually Cambridge, MN where she graduated in 1959, and met the love of her life James Levon Swanson.
LaDonna and Jim were married on July 1,1961, at the Cambridge Methodist Church. They went on to have three beautiful children and shared 58 glorious years together.
LaDonna worked for the local school district as a library aide, secretary and study hall teacher of room 211. In 1981, she went on to help her husband start his business Ideal Industries.
LaDonna was actively involved in her community serving on many boards at the church, the Eastern Star, Cambridge Curling Club, Jacket Boosters and was one of the biggest cheerleaders of the Ideal Industries softball team.
LaDonna and Jim bought their home on Green Lake in 1994. She spent 25 years enjoying the beach, the lake, their wonderful neighbors and many campfires with family and friends on summer nights. LaDonna and Jim also spent seven years in Mesa, Arizona on Desert Sands Golf Course.
LaDonna truly loved her family. She was the biggest cheerleader to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s many sports and activities.
LaDonna was preceded in death by her husband James, parents Lee & Dee Packer, father and mother-in-Law Levan & Esther Swanson, sister and brother-in-Law Dixie (Packer) and Larry Baird, brother Mervin Packer, brother-in-law Dean Swanson, sister and brother-in-law Janice (Swanson) and Donald VanSickle, sister-in-law Kathy (Johnson) Packer, nephews Ron VanSickle and Steven Packer and niece-in-law Roxanne (Harris) VanSickle.
LaDonna is survived by her children Bradley (Linda) Swanson, Michael Swanson, Randa (Todd) Urness; grandchildren Alisha Olson, Tyler Swanson, Derek (Gloria) Swanson, Mackenzie (Joe) Ramberg, Morgan (Michael) Urness; great-grandchildren Gavin, Tucker, Grant, Odessa, Riley, Theo, Victor, McCoy and Mason, brother Gary Packer, sister-in-law Lynne Swanson along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge, MN and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old North Main St. Cambridge, MN. Condolences www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
