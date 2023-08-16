Larry Brisbin, age 81, of Isanti died Aug. 11, 2023 at home.
Larry Gene Brisbin was born Dec. 26, 1941 in Anoka, Minnesota to David and Vivian (Martinson) Brisbin. He grew up in the Anoka-Coon Rapids area and graduated from Anoka High School. Larry then served his country in the US Navy. On Dec. 4, 1976 he married Janet Gusk and they made their home in Cedar. In 2005 they moved to Isanti where they have lived ever since. Larry worked as a Master Plumber and was excellent at his work. In his younger years he loved motorcycle racing, car racing and hill climbing, and was National Hill Climbing Champion in 1971. He was a family man and loved his family dearly. Larry also gave to others through his volunteering and mission work including several trips to Nicaragua and Honduras. He was a special person and will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sons, Troy (Cheryl) Brisbin, and Ron Brisbin; daughters, Alison Brisbin, and Lynn Hanson; grandchildren, Breanna (Michael), Brittany (Ben), Rachael, Jessica (Chad), Taylor and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Corbin, Connor, Payton, Kennedy and Cole; by several siblings and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1-4 p.m., with a short service at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26th at Troy and Cheryl’s residence, 18687 Jasper Street NW, Nowthen. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
