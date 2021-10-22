Laura Elizabeth Hill, of Cambridge passed away peacefully in God’s grace on Oct. 19, 2021, due to Supranuclear Palsy and Parkinsonism. She was 71 years old.
Laura was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Richmond, MN to Andrew and Gertrude Schutz. She graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School as valedictorian, and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Cloud State University. She was married to Glenn E. Watts for 13 years until his death in 1985. She later married Edward J. Hill in 1994, and resided in Cambridge, MN until her death.
Laura worked as an outreach coordinator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, provided a daycare service in her home in St. Cloud, and was a substitute computer person during lunch hours for the Cambridge-Isanti School District.
Her volunteer activities and interests included being a leader in the Christian Mothers, being a devoted volunteer and Sacristan at her church, crafting birthday posters for nursing home residents in Cambridge, writing ancestry heritage books, calligraphy, and graphoanalysis.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; her children, Timothy Watts (Sara), Dale Watts, Sally Denker (Joe); grandchildren, Logan and Cody Watts, and Glenn Denker; step-children, Robert Hill, Timothy Hill, Kristine Berggren, Michael Hill and Kelly Peabody; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and siblings, Ruth, Jerry, David Schutz, and Jane Brookstein.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 305 Fern St. N., Cambridge, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes, 720 1st Ave. E., Cambridge, MN. Visitation will also be held from 9-10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of Poor Clares, 421 4th St. S., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.
One of Laura’s favorite prayers, and one she lived by, was:
“Jesus, I trust in You, take care of everything.”
Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
