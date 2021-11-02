Laura L. Smith, age 57, of Isanti died Oct. 30, 2021, at home.
Laura Lorraine Smith was born Nov. 30, 1963, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Roy and Marion (Kulawinski) Broeren. When Laura was 2 years old, their family moved to Eden Prairie and then to Isanti when she was 13. In 1982 Laura graduated from Cambridge–Isanti High School. Laura worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Cambridge Middle School. Nothing was more important to her than her kids and grandkids. As long as they were happy, she was happy. She also enjoyed flower gardening, reading, traveling and trying new food and drink establishments. Laura truly loved socializing and spending time with her many friends and family.
Laura will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Ryan (Jalina) Smith, Brandon Smith, and Sara (Michael) LaBore; mother, Marion Broeren; grandchildren, Norah and Jackson; siblings, Bruce (Judy) Broeren, Barry Broeren and Debra (Tim) Peterson; and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Broeren.
A Communion Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a college fund for Laura’s grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
