Lauri Ann Collins, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, formerly of Mora, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital. She was 58 years old.
Lauri was born Oct. 26, 1963, to DeWayne and Edith (Rich) Collins.
Lauri graduated from Mora High School in 1982. When in high school she worked at the Mug Drive In and the Country Cottage Café. After graduating she worked for Fingerhut and Gordon & Ferguson. She was working for Pearson Candy Company at the time of her passing.
Lauri loved to decorate the house on every special holiday. She even had a rock garden with lots of lights that lit up at night.
She is survived by her mother Edith, brother Darnell, her significant other Duane Koski, Godmother, and aunt Sarah (Collins) (Larry) Horton, her aunts; Jeannette Fearing, Mary (Clint) Skalsky, Elaine Rich, uncle, Robert Rich, cousins, and many friends.
Lauri is preceded in death by her father DeWayne, her grandparents, and Godfather and uncle Dean (Karen) Collins, uncles Thomas Rich, Earl Rich, Kenneth Fearing aunts Gladys Katzmark, Margaret Rich, and Edna Rich.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minnesota, officiated by Father Derek Wiechmann. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Urn Bearers are Michelle Uphus, Valarie Hill, Gary Rich, Donald Rich, Carol Kiel, and Roger Rich. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Mora, Minnesota, following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minnesota.
