LaVonne M Gamble, age 83, of Oak Grove passed away Nov. 8, 2021, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming.
LaVonne Marie Lombard was born March 27, 1938, in Columbia Heights to Roy and Irmgaard (Burmeister) Lombard. She grew up in Columbia Heights until her parents purchased a resort on Trout Lake near Manhattan Beach. She went to Pequot Elementary school, and then moved back to Columbia Heights where she graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1956. While she was working at Prudential Insurance she met Ralph H. Gamble and they married on May 1, 1965. Their first home was in South Minneapolis. In 1978 they moved to Oak Grove, where they enjoyed life and raising their family. She sold Tupperware while raising her children, until they were all in school. She then worked for the St. Francis Police Department as a secretary and then landed a job at Anoka County Court Administration as a Clerk of Court, from where she retired in 2001. They were very fortunate to enjoy many of their retirement days at their cabin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Irmgaard Lombard; godmother, Dorothea A. Kraus; sister, Barbara (Ray) Creekmore; brothers, James, Dale (Kazue), Richard, John (Cheryl) and Gregory Lombard; and niece, Janet Lombard-Beahen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Ralph; son, Kenneth (Teresa) Gamble; daughters, Laura (Mike) Schuster and Theresa Gamble; grandchildren, Megan (Jonathan), Cassandra, Andrew, Sarah, Kira and David (Angie); great grandsons, Bjorn, Austin and Dalton; sisters-in-law, Muriel & Lynn; cousin, Dorothea B. Kraus; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Avenue NE, East Bethel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.