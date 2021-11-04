Lawrence E. Fell

Lawrence Edward Fell of Isanti, MN passed to eternity with Jesus on Nov. 1, 2021, releasing him from the effects of dementia. He was 91 years old.
Lawrence (Larry) was born in Cedar Rapids, IA. His family moved to Clear Lake, IA when he was one year old. He was the only child of Marion Vernon Fell and Mary Beatrice McElhaney Fell. He graduated from Clear Lake High School. He married Doris Irene Gregg on Oct. 8, 1950, and celebrated their 71st anniversary this year.
As an entrepreneur, he had a nightcrawler and photography business in his teen years. His father taught him how to develop photos. Growing up in Clear Lake, IA, he was out fishing every chance he could. He took several fishing trips to Canada with fishing buddies. Photography and fishing continued to be his passion in life and gave reason for family camping and fishing vacations.
He was baptized when he was 11 years old. He served in the Christian Church as an elder, teacher, the ministry of children’s church and as a director on the board for church planting. As an amateur carpenter, he partially built a house in Coralville, IA and a log house in Ely, MN. He managed a furniture store in Coralville, IA that led to his self employment doing window treatments.
He is survived by his wife Doris; children Laurie (Jim) Russell, Joanne (Gary) Grenell, Brian (Debbie) Fell, and Peter (Christine) Fell; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at South Isanti Baptist Church, 3367 Co. Rd. 5, Isanti, MN on Nov. 20, 2021, with visitation at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. His body has been donated to science at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN.
