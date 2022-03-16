Leola J. Tindal

Leola Jane Tindal, 90, passed away at the Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Leola was born in Kelly Lake on June 5, 1931, the daughter of Albert George Kunzer and Alice Ingeborg Norberg.
Leola went to the Little Country School in North Branch, and then attended school in St. Francis. In 1942, she moved to Hibbing with her family, where she attended school and worked at the Clover Coffee Shop. In October 1947 she met Robert Eugene Tindal, they were married on Nov. 24, 1947. Bob and Leola lived in Houston, Texas, for a few years, but they raised their family in Bloomington.
Leola worked for her aunt, Agnes Lindberg, at the Lindberg Nursing Home in Isanti. She also provided daycare from 1971 to 1989, caring for most of her grandchildren, and she was lovingly referred to as “Grandma” by many others. Leola and Bob retired to Palisade in 1989 and built a house on Jenkins Lake, fulfilling their lifelong dream. Bob died in 2004, and Leola sold their home and moved closer to her children. She loved her husband and her family dearly. She enjoyed camping with Bob and her family. She did a lot of traveling and saw much of the world. She loved to cook and bake. You never left her house hungry.
Aside from her parents and her husband of 56 years, Leola was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann; grandchildren, Troy and Jessica Tindal; brothers James Norberg, John Norberg,and LeRoy Kunzer; a sister, Donna Wertz; and sons-in-law, Doug Alexander and Dan Betters.
Leola is survived by her children, Robert (Patti), Charles (Lorinda), and Michael (Carolynn) Tindal, Shirley Betters, Shelly Alexander and Sherry Elsenpeter; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and one great and one great-great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Donald and Dennis Kunzer; and many nieces and nephews.
Leola will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, in Atna Cemetery, Isanti County. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
