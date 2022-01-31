Lester J. Vetos

Lester Julaine Vetos died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022, in his beloved home in Cambridge surrounded by his wife of 72 years and his children.
Lester Julaine Vetos was born July 30,1929, to Stanley Vetos and Elsa Bowyer Vetos in Beresford SD.
On Aug. 13, 1949, Lester went to a dance at River Sue near Akron, Iowa, where he met Eunice Ludwigs. He was quite taken with her and arranged to have the last dance with her so he could take her home. Twelve months later, on Aug. 13, 1950, they were married at Chatsworth Lutheran Church in Chatsworth Iowa. Lester and Eunice rented farms around Alcester/Beresford SD until they bought a farm west of Cambridge MN in 1955, where they continued to live and raise their family for the next 66 years. Lester and Eunice had nine children together.
Lester was a farmer for most of his life, while working various jobs, including 10 years as a truck driver in Denver Colorado. Lester retired in 1992, and thereafter Lester and Eunice spent their time between their home in Cambridge in the spring and summer months and Mission TX in the winters. While in Mission TX Lester enjoyed golfing and building homes and benches with the Mabel’s Builders for those in need in Mexico. Lester also enjoyed wrestling, dancing, cards, farming and his greatest joy his family. Lester never knew a stranger, everyone instantly became a friend, he had a smile for everyone and never held a grudge. He was full of stories and laughter and he did things his way.
Lester is survived by his wife Eunice; Children, Linda Topelnicki (Jerry) of Braham MN, Larry Vetos (Val) of Princeton MN, Diane Selix of More MN, Marlene Tobin (Tom) of Cambridge MN, Kimberly Shattuck (Terry) of Cambridge, MN, Brenda Moulton (Bob) of Cambridge, MN, Kevin Vetos (Jody) of Cambridge, MN, Kenneth Vetos (Cindy) of Denver Co, Katherine Vetos (Chris Knackstedt) of Breckenridge, CO; 20 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; his brother Stan; his sister Shirley; two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Donald; his son-in-law David Selix; his sisters-in-law Connie Vetos and Leona Ludwigs; Darlene Burley; and his brother-in-law Leslie Ludwigs.
A Celebration of life will be held in the spring — date to be announced. Donations in Lester’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Mabel’s Builders, C/O Canyon Lake RV Resort, 4770 N Mayberry Rd, Mission, TX.
