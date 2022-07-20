Lily M. Jenest, of WoodCrest Manor in Mora died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while traveling to visit relatives in Illinois. She was 70 years old.
She was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Anoka. She was mother to Robert Jenest, Dave (Tanya) Peterson and Steven Windhauser, grandmother to Jesse Lee, Mackenzie Peterson, Preston Peterson and great-grandmother to Isaiah Lee.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Jenest; Larry Pilman; Martin Petersen; and Bill Windhauser.
She is survived by many relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Mora United Methodist Church, 500 Clark Street, Mora, MN 55051. Fellowship to follow at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.