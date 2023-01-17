Linda Kay Berglund (née Simmons), 68, of Shoreview, Minnesota, passed away peacefully the morning of Jan. 1, 2023.
Linda was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 28, 1954, to Thom and Lois (Moore) Simmons. Her family moved from Livonia, Michigan, to Cambridge, Minnesota, at the start of her senior year in high school. She married Peter Berglund on April 13, 1974.
Linda attended University of Minnesota-Duluth and graduated from Augsburg University in 2012 with a B.A. in English–Creative Writing. Linda worked for the Dinah Shore Show in Hollywood, the Brooklyn Center Community Schools, and Smyth Companies, LLC, in St. Paul. Linda also enjoyed assisting her husband Peter in his photography work.
Linda cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren, and loved getting together with family. She cared very deeply about her friends and keeping up with them was central to her day. They helped her through difficult times, and she was thankful. She loved her pets a lot, most recently “Kirby The Wonder Dog.” She enjoyed knitting gigantic afghans for her grandchildren, cooking and collecting recipes, watching old movies, and calling her mother daily after watching Jeopardy! She relished words and word games, especially Bananagrams and lately, Wordle.
Linda greeted each day as a vibrant bird-of-paradise, rather than as a quiet wren. She was vivid, animated, and vivacious, collecting fanciful earrings and colorful pens. She initiated conversations with strangers in the checkout line, at the next restaurant table, and in the bleachers watching a game. She believed people deserved and needed more compliments than they received and sought to personally change that balance. Linda asked that her obituary say, “She thought she was SO funny. God gave her many chances to show her love for others and kept picking her up when she would falter or fall smack on her face.” Linda had two rare complementary abilities: to risk embarrassment and to laugh at herself.
Linda loved music and had a lovely soprano singing voice. In school she sang in the Bentley High School Concert Choir and played Fiona in Brigadoon, the 1972 Cambridge High School musical. One of her favorite musicals was Good-bye, Mr. Chips and the song “Fill the World with Love.” Petula Clark sings: “In the evening of my life I shall look to the sunset / At a moment in my life when the night is due / And the question I shall ask only I can answer / Was I brave and strong and true? / Did I fill the world with love my whole life through?”
Yes, Linda, you did. It was your special gift.
She was preceded in death by her father Thom S. Simmons and sister-in-law Paula Poorman. Linda is survived by her husband Peter; children Andrea (Patei) Iyegha of St. Anthony, Minnesota, and David (Alanna) Berglund of Ponte Vedra, Florida; eleven grandchildren Charles, Ruth, Naomi, Ellis, Vivian, Luther, Ezra, and Ivan Iyegha, and Josephine, Vera, and Vincent Berglund; mother Lois, sister Susan, and brother Mark of Cambridge, Minnesota; and brother Jeff (Susan) of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Rd., Edina, Minnesota 55435. Linda’s preference is for guests to wear bright colors in celebration of her life. A reception of bars, cookies, coffee, and lemonade will follow. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be given to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. The family wishes to especially thank the medical staff and palliative care team at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. An online guestbook is at www.weremember.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.