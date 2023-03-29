Linda Ruth (Artis) Kramer passed away peacefully in her sleep early on March 23, 2023. Linda was born at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND on Feb. 23, 1947. Linda was the daughter of James W. and Rose Ida (Blumler) Artis. Linda joined her older brother Daniel J. Artis and was later blessed with younger siblings: Harvey (Joe), Elizabeth, Patrick and William.
Linda was married to Eugene Edmund Kramer on Jan. 6, 1967 at St. Catherine’s Church in Valley City, ND. Linda and Gene later moved to Jamestown, ND where Gene worked for the North Dakota Army National Guard and Linda managed the Ben Franklin store. They subsequently moved to Hastings, MN in 1970; to Marion, KS in 1983; to Salina, KS in 1987; to Burlington, WI in 1997; and to Mora, MN in 2003.
Linda was a professional volunteer, devoting time to the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Sunday School, Ladies Guild, Senior Dining and local food shelves. She operated a home based day care and impacted over 100 children with her loving care over the years.
Once retired, Gene and Linda built a new home in the country where Linda created a beautiful yard and garden that allowed her to please the Lord and keep Gene busy. Linda was blessed with three children: Brian Eugene Kramer (Jennifer); Johanna Lyn (Kramer) Butcher (Shane) and Gina Marie (Kramer) Stewart (Michael). Linda has seven beautiful grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.