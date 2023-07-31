Lisa Ann (Morgan) Dukuly, of Columbia Heights, formerly of Braham, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her mother’s home in Braham. She was 56 years old.
Lisa was born on June 6, 1967, in Crosby, Minnesota to parents Richard and Arlene (Jones) Morgan. She grew up in Braham, attending Braham schools where she excelled in softball and vocal music. She graduated in 1985. Lisa attended Brainerd Junior College and then Bemidji State University where she received a degree in Elementary Education.
After college, Lisa moved to the twin cities and began working as a nurse’s assistant in a care center. It was there she met Moses Dukuly and they were united in marriage on June 6, 1992. Lisa decided to further her education and became a Registered Nurse in 1994. She worked at the Luther House in Minneapolis for a few years but transitioned from hands on nursing to a patient advocate doing assessment between insurance companies and long-term care providers. She stayed in this role for more than 20 years, rising to a supervisory position before her health forced her to stop working.
Lisa had a great love for life and always embraced each day in her own unique ways. She had a passion for fashion from a young age and would convince her mom to sew her trendy outfits. She loved being out and about any chance she got whether it was to go shopping, art fairs or festivals, or eating out. She had a beautiful voice and sang at her friends’ weddings. Lisa loved cooking, flower gardening, drawing, art, crafts, and animals—especially the many cats, dogs and turtles she had over the years. She had a strong faith and enjoyed attending church services. Throughout her life, Lisa was able to travel extensively including three cruises, several trips to Africa, Italy with her mom, and to countless tropical beaches to name a few. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father Richard Morgan.
She is survived by her mother Arlene Morgan; daughter Jamillah Dukuly; son Abraham Dukuly; former spouse Moses Dukuly; brothers Kevin (Lori) Morgan and Jeffrey (Julie) Morgan; other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Pastor Julie Beck officiated. Interment was in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery – Cedarbrook near Aitkin. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
