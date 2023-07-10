Lisa J. Boomgaarden, of Mora and Braham, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Cambridge Medical Center. She was 57 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Braham Covenant Church with Pastor Jake King officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City. A luncheon will be held following the services. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Braham Covenant Church. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.