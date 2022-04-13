Lloyd W. Nelson lived a life well-loved! He loved deeply and he was deeply loved.
Lloyd W. Nelson, 87, passed away peacefully April 4, 2022, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, with his family by his side after a long Minnesota Goodbye with Alzheimer’s. Lloyd had resided in Devils Lake since the fall of 2017 to be near family, while he gave Alzheimer’s a real piece of his mind. Up until then, Lloyd had lived his entire adult life in the Braham area.
This farmer was blessed to be born into a fun-loving family in Gordonsville to John and Ovedia (Westrum) Nelson. Lloyd grew up with Carla, Bud, Larry, Jim and his little sister Linda. This was a family that worked and played together throughout their lives. Perfect family, no, but the lefse, angel food cake, and divinity were very close! There weren’t many family birthdays or holidays that weren’t spent all together sharing a wonderful potluck meal.
Lloyd loved school — well, not really, but he had fun, and especially the year when he was the only boy in class. He graduated from high school and wrote in his yearbook, “I rarely express my thoughts, but that is no sign I haven’t any.”
While serving his country in the United States Army, Lloyd gathered some friends, adventures, and stories, and wrote home weekly to his mom, a woman Lloyd adored his entire life and spoke gently of her even at 86-years-old. Good son! One weekend, on leave from the Army, Lloyd helped his family move from southern Minnesota to the Braham area. Shortly after coming home from the Army, Lloyd joined his family in the same area and “bought dirt” on Isanti County Road 4. Over the years it would become well-known in the area as the “Pigs and Pines Farm.” He began to set down roots. In 1967 Lloyd married Laura True, and they loved three wild weeds: John, Laurie, and LeslieAnn.
In 1976 Lloyd married Ruth Ann “Tootie” (Rosburg Pangerl), and they would grow together for 40 years, farming and then retiring and traveling many locations together.
Lloyd, always the farmer, planted many seeds of friendship and would reap the harvest of well-tended relationships with lifelong friends and making new friends throughout life. Even while a resident at Heartland, Lloyd made friends and was adored by many. Lloyd was always willing to help friends, family, and community event that needed a hand.
Lloyd is survived by his beloved children John Nelson and Jill MacMillan; Laurie and Roger Lindquist and their children Wyatt and Evan; LeslieAnn and Mark Elfman and their children Olivia, Maxwell, and Garrison. He is also survived by Tootie’s sons Gary Pangerl, and Daryl and Robyn Pangerl and their son Michael; sisters Carla Trytten and Linda (Alan) Skramstad; brothers Larry Nelson and James (Gladys) Nelson; and many delightful nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law from a large family.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann “Tootie;” parents; brother Howard “Bud” Nelson, whom he spent many years sharing the spring planting, fall harvest, farming equipment, and wisdom together; stepgrandson David; and many fun-loving brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization dedicated to the battle against dementia and Alzheimer’s, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, because no family should lose a loved one before their time.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Braham Event Center with Pastor Steve Jennisch officiating. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
