Lloyd W. Nelson, formerly of Braham and Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He was 84 years old.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Braham Event Center with Pastor Steve Jennisch officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham and again one hour prior to the service at the Event Center. Military Honors will be provided by the Mora American Legion Post 201.
A full notice will follow next week.
Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
