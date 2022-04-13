Loaine J. Johnson

Loaine JoAnn Johnson, 86, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti.
Loaine was born on a cold day — Jan. 9, 1936, and was the only child of Joseph and Louise Rydeen. She grew up on the family farm on Amador Hill near Almelund. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church and attended school in North Branch, graduating with the class of 1955. Around this time, her friend Doris introduced her to a young man named Willis Johnson, whom she later married. Willis and Loaine lived in Cambridge and raised their three daughters. Loaine was a stay-at-home mother who then entered the workforce when her children were grown. She worked at various daycare centers in Cambridge and had a particular love for babies. She was also a foster grandparent at Cambridge Elementary School for many years. Local young adults may have known her as “Grandma Loaine” who would quiz students on their sight words. Loaine lived at Ashland Place for some time and enjoyed walking downtown for meals and coffee. You may have seen her at People’s Cafe or even Culver’s when she would have a ride from family and push one of her great- grandchildren in her walker to get the “cheapest hamburger and fries in town.” She also enjoyed traveling and shopping, though nothing compared to the love and joy she felt when spending time with her family. She was able to enjoy several special trips, with Hawaii and Sweden being particularly noteworthy.
Loaine loved her daughters deeply, and that love expanded when she became a grandmother and then great-grandmother. She cherished the opportunity to be anywhere she was invited. Over the years, her family grew quite fond of seeing Grandma in her favorite bright floral clothing, freshly permed hair, red lipstick, and a wonderful jewelry collection, consisting primarily of rings. Loaine lived at GracePoint Crossing for several years, and toward the end of her life, many were touched by her heart of gratitude as she found such joy in simple pleasures: a new floral comforter, painting, a phone call from family, visits from loved ones, and even just one bite of her favorite caramel bar (or maybe the whole thing). Although her family will miss her immensely, there is comfort in knowing she is home with Jesus.
Loaine is survived by her three daughters: Janice Oestreich, Cindy (Steve) Yund, and Heidi (David) Miller; grandchildren Jason Oestreich, Nathan (Brianna) Oestreich, Nicholas Yund, Danielle (Mark) Bell, Brianna (Adam) Yund, Cayla (Wade) Blucker, Colten (Erin) Weekly, and Addie Rydeen; great-grandchildren: Zachary and Teanna Oestreich, Nathan Jr., Justin, Evelyn Oestreich and Cayce Nikodym, Grace, Lily, Willow, and Elsie Bell, Ivy and Cedar Blucker, Tricia and Theda Miller, and Blakely Weekly; snd sisters-in-law Margaret and Sandy.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Louise; former husband Willis and his siblings Wallace and Harriett; son-in-law Mike Oestreich; special cousin Delores Murto; and her pet cat Morris. Special thanks to Prairie Senior Cottages of Isanti and St. Croix Hospice for their compassion and abiding support to Loaine and her family.
A Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Carlson Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment of ashes- Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Almelund (next to her parents). Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.