Lois C. Boettcher, age 72, of Isanti died Dec. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and will live eternally with the Lord.
Lois was a born with a gift of caring for animals. She was honest, fair, and a supportive shoulder to lean on for many.
Love and devotion to horses directed much of her path in life. In her youth she spent much of her time riding. She was active in her saddle club and Isanti County 4H. She participated in the very first MN State 4H Horse Show. After marriage, she trained, gave riding lessons, showed quarter horses and trail rode across the state. As a parent, she became a supportive show mom. She led the horse project in Isanti County for many years.
When the kids grew, Lois found many adventures in trail riding, especially loving experiences in the Black Hills in South Dakota. Lois, with Wayne and their family, owned and operated BMW Stables for the last 20 years. More recently Lois took an active role in Minnesota Western Heritage and the Isanti County Mini horse project, especially proud of the first Mini Horse State Show last fall. Her love of horses lead her to touch and have influence on many people throughout her years.
Lois Carol Boettcher was born April 13, 1949, in Braham, Minnesota to Raymond and Evelyn (Johnson) VanAlstine. She was raised in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1967. In 1969 Lois married Craig Mattson and they had two children, Charles and Jami. For many years Lois was a beautician with a shop in her home, she also drove school bus, and worked at VanPro, but most of all she was a devoted and unconditional mother who loved her kids fiercely. On Dec. 9, 2000, she married Wayne Boettcher, gained another son and together they converted the Boettcher farm to a horse boarding operation.
She is loved and remembered by her husband, Wayne; children, Charles Mattson, Jami (Jason) Wilking, and Shane (Stacey) Boettcher; brother, Eugene (Shari) VanAlstine; grandchildren, Reiley and Cyrus Mattson, Clay, Reese and Cullen Wilking, Brooke and Wyatt Boettcher; many other relatives, friends, her dogs and horses.
A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
