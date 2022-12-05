Lois H. Humble (nee Loger) age 86 Found Peace Nov. 30, 2022.
Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde and she is survived by her sons Greg Humble & Scott Humble (spouse Jim Dickhut), sister Alice Sederberg and her best friend Marlene Lindgren plus many relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the colleagues at Milaca Elim Senior Living Facility for the excellent care they provided Lois. A private family inurnment will be held at a future date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
