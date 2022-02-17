Loraine R. Vogelpohl

Loraine Rosella Vogelpohl, 98, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born Nov. 2, 1923, in St. Cloud to William and Theresa (Seep) Schwitalla. Loraine grew up in St. Cloud and the family later moved to Delano.
On May 15, 1944 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Vogelpohl at St. Peter’s Church in Delano. They lived for a time in Litchfield before moving to Cambridge in 1955. Lawrence built their home just west of Cambridge, and they raised four children.
Loraine worked several years as a cook at Cambridge Elementary School and Cambridge High School, from which she retired. After she retired, Loraine also worked at the Outdoorsman Café in Cambridge.
She was a longtime active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, and was active in the Cambridge Legion Auxiliary. Loraine enjoyed embroidery, and bowled many years on the women’s league.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; brothers Arnold and Gerald Schwitalla; and sisters Monica Tuckenhagen and Irma Cloutier. Loraine is survived by her children David (Donna) Vogelpohl of Sapulpa, Okla., Denise (Steve) Roos of Paynesville, Dwain (Susan) Vogelpohl of Cambridge, and Dean (Deborah) Vogelpohl of Goodyear, Ariz.; six grandchildren Deborah (Ryan) Veldhuizen, Kelly (Michael) Hendrickson, Brian (Cassandra) Vogelpohl, Emily (Matt) Melin, Sara Vogelpohl, and Andriah Vogelpohl; four great-grandchildren Andrew and Lily Veldhuizen, Slade and Laken Vogelpohl; sister Doreen Bock of Brainerd; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland Street, Cambridge. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
