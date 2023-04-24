Loretta L. “Lorie” Mickelson, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday. April 23, 2023 at her home.
She was born April 15, 1935 in Mankato, MN to Martin and Velma (Grothe) Seals. Lorie grew up in Mankato and was baptized at the age of ten at First Baptist Church. The family moved to Vernon Center and Lorie graduated from Garden City High School in 1953. After high school she moved to Minneapolis and Lorie worked as a receptionist at D.W. Onans. She attended the University of Minnesota and later worked for a time in Minneapolis.
Lorie met Clark “Mike” Mickelson and they were married Nov. 24, 1956 at Vernon Center Methodist Church. They made their home Hopkins for a short time before moving to Minneapolis and then Brooklyn Park when their first four children were born. They lived in Hamel until 1972 then the family moved to Cambridge and their youngest was born.
Lorie worked at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as a cook, then the Cambridge Elementary School in 1974 and retired as a para professional in 1997. Lorie continued working at Wal-Mart in the garden center for 11 more years and completely retired. She volunteered at the Cambridge Medical Center and in the gift shop, as well as SACS.
Lorie enjoyed dancing, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and “socializing” with people.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Mike in December 2005, sisters Valda McRae and Wanda Eichen, brother Norland Seals.
Lorie is survived by her children David (Jean) Mickelson of North Branch, Paul (Laraine) Mickelson of Barnum, Diane (Ron) Gullman of Minneapolis, Karen (Larry) Knudson of Minneapolis, Mark (Carrie) Mickelson of St. Michael, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sisters Sandra (Ross)
Olson of Eden Prairie, Linda Pharr of Eden Prairie, brother Donald Seals of Underwood, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
