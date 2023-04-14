Lori Lynn Roth-Yousey

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.