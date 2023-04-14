Lori Lynn Roth-Yousey, age 61, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Klein Center in West Burlington.
Lori Lynn Roth-Yousey was born May 1, 1961, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of David and Dorothy (Graber) Roth. She graduated from WACO High School in 1979. Lori went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, a Masters Degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota, and a Ph.D in Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Minnesota. Lori was passionate about her career and spent time writing, teaching, and learning in the field of food science and nutrition for nearly 30 years.
Lori was united in marriage to Thomas Yousey on Feb. 24, 1990, at Wayland Mennonite Church. Lori spent her life serving those around her — playing piano and guitar at church, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and volunteering at camp and in the community. Lori was a committed wife of 25 years, a loving mother, a generous friend and a smart, spunky professional. She loved Camp Friedenswald, where many memories were made with friends and family in those “peaceful woods.” Lori enjoyed music, trying new recipes, camping and riding motorcycle with Tom, running, and playing cards. Lori will be remembered for her quick wit, her brilliant mind, and her deep faith.
Lori is survived by her daughters, Onalee Yousey of St. Louis, MO and Sophia Yousey of Fort Dodge, IA; step children, Aaron (Kate) Yousey of Dallas, TX, Lisa (Leno) Sorriento and their son Anthony, of Albany, NY; her parents, Dave and Dorothy Roth of Wayland; siblings, Vickie (Robert) Achen of Mount Pleasant, Michael (Maria) Roth of Wayland, and Darin (Caren) Roth of Batavia, IA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Wayland Mennonite Church, in Wayland. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Eicher Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for Camp Friedenswald or Southeast Iowa Hospice. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for Lori and her family. Messages and tributes may be directed to www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.