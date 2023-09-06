Loris May Swenson (Lindblad), of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 92 years old.
Loris, and her twin sister Lorna, were born on Sept. 8, 1930, in Stanchfield, Minnesota to parents Leonard and Emily (Grant) Lindblad. Loris and Lorna were inseparable growing up on the family farm with their older brother Lenny. She graduated from Braham High School in 1949. After high school, Loris moved to Minneapolis and worked at Employers Mutual Insurance Company of Wausau for ten years.
Loris was united in marriage to Walen Swenson on Oct. 5, 1957, in a double wedding with her twin sister Lorna and Roger Johnson. Loris and Walen lived in St. Paul and had one son, Gary. Loris was the “mom” of the neighborhood. Kids were always gathering at her house, and she provided daycare for some of the neighborhood families. She and Walen also provided daycare for their great-nephew and great-niece Joshua and Emilie which they thoroughly enjoyed.
Every weekend they would make the trip up north to spend time in Stanchfield. They were faithful attendees at Stanchfield Baptist Church where Loris and Walen taught Sunday School for many years. Loris loved to travel and enjoyed trips to the International Twins Convention every year.
After Walen’s passing in 2002, Loris spent more and more time up north and eventually moved to Cambridge. Loris worked at the Cambridge Star until she finally retired in her early 80s. Loris even continued cross-country skiing until the age of 84. Loris faithfully served her church alongside Lorna serving coffee and treats to the adult Sunday School class almost every Sunday. She only stopped when her health began to fail, and it was difficult for her to attend church.
Loris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walen, brother Leonard Lindblad Jr, and brother-in-law Roger Johnson.
She is survived by her son Gary (Leanne); twin sister Lorna Johnson; sister-in-law Donna Lindblad; brother-in-law Danny Swenson; nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Erick) Bates, Ronald Johnson, Jeff (Mikki) Swenson, Dean (Tami) Swenson, Jim (Leann) Swenson, Mike (Elizabeth) McAndrew, Sharon McAndrew; many extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at the Stanchfield Baptist Church with Pastor Caleb Zahl officiating. Visitation was held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment was at the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
