Loris May Swenson (Lindblad), of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 92 years old.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at the Stanchfield Baptist Church with Pastor Caleb Zahl officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
