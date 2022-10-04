Lorne Carl Kittelson, age 82, of Isanti, died Sept. 29, 2022, at home, less than a month after his wife, Barb.
Lorne was born May 1, 1940, to Carl and Genevieve Kittelson in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Lorne graduated from St. Paul Park High School in 1958. Lorne followed in his father’s footsteps in the meatpacking industry and would remain there for decades. The work was challenging, but he was never the type to shy away from that. He enjoyed his work and the friends he met along the way. Lorne was enthusiastic about the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and canoeing when time allowed.
In 1966, Lorne married Barbara Wiese, and they settled in Isanti. They raised three kids, Sherri, Steven, and Scott. Like any other couple, they did lock horns occasionally, but they balanced each other in the tough times. Lorne was quick with a joke and never worried. He enjoyed wearing his Packers hat for a laugh. Barb was more serious and liked to plan because she was a mom to many. The depth of their bond was apparent as Barb’s health declined in recent years. Lorne was always at her side. As a Sunday school teacher, Lorne was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in North Branch and served on many boards and committees. Hobbies he enjoyed later in life were grilling, smoking meats, and making sausages for gifts to family and friends.
Lorne was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Genevieve Kittelson, his wife, Barb, a daughter, and sister-in-law, Dawn Kittelson. Lorne is survived by his children, Sherri, Steve (Misty), and Scott. Two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Abigail Rootes; brothers, Doug (Vicdan) and Gene; nephews, Hakan, Okan, and Korhan Kittelson, along with many friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church in North Branch. The street address is 28168 Jondrell St. NE, North Branch, MN. Visitation is two hours before, with the service to follow. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
