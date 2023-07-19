Lorraine Carol Johnson, age 83, of Isanti passed away July 15, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Lorraine was born Nov. 2, 1939 in Grandy, Minnesota to Clifford and Ruby (Engblom) Johnson. She was raised on a dairy farm in the Blomford community east of Isanti. She attended country school, Pershing, District #53 as a child. Lorraine graduated from Cambridge High School in 1958. After graduation Lorraine started her banking career at Isanti State Bank. In 1963 she moved to Minneapolis and worked at Northwestern National Bank on Olson Highway. Lorraine saw many changes over the years, worked at many branches, ending her career as a loan officer. Lorraine returned home to help care for her parents for a couple years which lead to her employment at Grandview Christian Home.
She is survived by her brothers Robert C. Johnson of Cambridge, Arnold A. Johnson of Cambridge, and Leland R. (Kay) Johnson of Isanti, sister-in-law Corinne Johnson of North Branch, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families as well as many cousins and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth M. Johnson; sister-in-law Etta Mae Johnson, and nephew Kevin R. Johnson.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at GracePointe Crossing and Allina Hospice for all of their care to Lorraine and kindness to the family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at South Isanti Baptist Church, Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Isanti Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to South Isanti Baptist Church for the Ukrainian Relief Fund. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.