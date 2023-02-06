Louise Mae Norling, born on Feb. 29, 1936, went home to Heaven to be with Jesus, on Feb. 3, 2023.
Born to Art and Bernice Smith in Appleton, Minnesota, she was one of eight children. She was an adventurous little girl who had several jobs during her teenage years and many funny and interesting stories to tell about her childhood. Louise graduated from Cambridge High School.
She married Adrian Norling and a son and daughter were born of this union; a son, Michael (Debbie) Norling of Harris and a daughter, Teri (Tim) Sperry of Cambridge. She has four granddaughters, six great grandchildren, four sisters and three brothers.
She worked in Physical Therapy and Medical Transcription at the Cambridge Clinic for many years.
She was intelligent and witty and loved to bake, knit, color and work crossword puzzles. She made many knitted afghans to give to others, along with dish cloths that her whole family enjoys. Her baking was scrumptious, with homemade buns, bread and chocolate chip cookies topping the list. She made her baking a way of showing love to her family and friends, as she gave away these delicious morsels so freely.
She was an encouraging influence to her family and friends and always had such a cute sense of humor. She was loved by many, who enjoyed her cozy personality. She loved well!
She taught Sunday School at Fish Lake Baptist Church for years, and her Christian faith was very important to her. She truly leaves a legacy of faith and love to her family and we have been truly blessed to have her in our lives.
Such a precious Mom!
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery in the Spring. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
