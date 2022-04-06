Lowell “Bud” Carlson, of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. He was 85 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Springvale Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
