Lowell ‘Bud’ Carlson

Lowell “Bud” Jerome Carlson, of Stanchfield was called to his heavenly home on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was 85 years old.
Bud was born on April 8, 1936, in Stanchfield to parents Hilding and Lela (Hegstrom) Carlson. He was raised in the Stanchfield community and graduated from Braham High School in 1954. While in high school, Bud asked Darlene Honzalek to a basketball game, but she turned him down. They eventually married on May 9, 1959. In 1967 Bud and Darlene adopted their daughter LeAnn and in 1970 their son Jason joined the family.
Bud worked as a machinist for Peerless Machine until his retirement in 1998. He was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Columbia Heights until they moved back to the Carlson family farm after he retired.
Bud was known for his gentle spirit, quiet humor, love for his family, and love for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois (Swede) Bonnema; brother Glenn Carlson; and infant brother Clifford Carlson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene; daughter LeAnn Carlson; son Jason (Tammy) Carlson; grandsons, Nick and Ben Hankes, Cody and Jack Carlson; brother Wes (Betty) Carlson; sisters-in-law Janice Larson and Betty Eng; plus many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Springvale Baptist Church in Stanchfield. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.