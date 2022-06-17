Luana R. Augustson

Luana Rose Lindquist Carlson Augustson, age 92 of Cambridge, Minnesota went to heaven on June 14, 2022.
She was born on March 18, 1930, in Becker, Minnesota to Carl and Leone Lindquist.
Luana loved the Lord and was ready for her new journey. She was a mother to many, Sunday School teacher, and scout leader. She was a painter and wood carver, and enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and gardening. She and Augie traveled to every state in the US in their motorhome, spending many winters in Arizona with family and friends. They also traveled to Sweden, Mexico, and Hawaii.
She worked many years at Sperry-Univac. Luana had an infectious personality that drew everyone in, and a little bit of the naughty sense of humor that she blamed on being Irish. She had a big heart and a willingness to help anyone. She loved life, her children and grandchildren, and especially her husband, Augie. They are now joined together in heaven.
Luana is preceded in death by husband, Millard (Augie) Augustson. She is survived by her children, Jean (Rollin) Goldsberry, Marleen (Neil) Misek, Ronald (Diana) Carlson, Kelly Carlson, Myron (Carol) Carlson, Charles (Linda) Augustson, Chester (Polly) Augustson, Shanda (Steve) Mau, Chris (Gail) Augustson, Sheryl Augustson, William (Pam) Augustson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Cambridge Lutheran Church, with visiting time one hour prior. Burial of Luana and Augie will follow at Becker Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.