Luella H. Pinotti, age 86, of Harris, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Luella was born on Sept. 14, 1935, in Grantsburg, Wisc., to parents, Harry and Hazel (Larson) Kohn. She moved with her family to St. Paul where she attended several different schools and graduated. Luella attended Lakewood Community College and completed the Pharmacy Technician Course. She eventually worked at the pharmacy in North Branch for several years and later worked as the manager of the Rush City Co-op convenience store, retiring in 1995. She married Floyd Pinotti on Aug. 18, 1962, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Luella loved plants and flower gardening, playing Gin every morning with Floyd but most of all her love of family and time together with Floyd.
Luella is survived by her husband, Floyd; children, Steven (Aleta) Hansmann of Stanchfield, Jeffrey (Kathy) Hansmann of Isanti, Jarrod (Darcy) Pinotti of Rush City, and Nicole (Matt) Anderson of Cambridge; her 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark. Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment will take place at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
