Lyle E. Doebbeling age 91 of Cambridge, MN passed away peacefully at Rosewood Senior Living Home on Aug. 24, 2023.
Lyle was born June 25, 1932 to Harold and Genevieve Doebbeling in Hollandale, MN.
He attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School, class of 1950. Shortly after graduation, Lyle was drafted into the US Army and sent to Korea. He was an Infantryman assigned to Company E, 7th Infantry Division receiving his Combat Infantry Badge. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned home to marry M. Lois Nelson on Oct. 1, 1955.
Lyle and Lois made their first home in Twin Lakes, MN, moving to Bloomington and then finally moving their growing family to a farm in Braham, MN where they raised their 5 children.
Lyle and Lois were the owners of the Dalbo Discount store for 18 and half years from 1974 until 1993. While working in Dalbo Lyle was the Dalbo Fire Chief for many years. After the sale of the store, Lyle kept busy by driving bus for Cambridge/ Isanti activities bus, Cambridge/ Isanti Safety and Rescue, Isanti County Jailer and the Cambridge/ Isanti County water patrol which was his favorite experience.
Lyle’s favorite past-time was cutting wood. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Camping and dinner with the DLZ’s were some special times.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, son David, sister Ruth Allen and brothers Maurice and Ralph.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Lois; children Jerry, Kenny (Jeanne), Michele Doebbeling, Julie Torell, Sandy (Clayton) Sundvall; 14 Grandchildren and 23 Great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Also survived by his sister Barbara (Art) Noakes and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday Sept 15 at Karmel Covenant Church 5799 Cty Rd 6 NW Princeton 55371
Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church.
Interment Private
Memorials preferred to Karmel Covenant Church
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Arrangements by Calson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244
