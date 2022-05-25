Lynn Allen, 79, passed away peacefully May 17, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1943, to Arthur and Etta (Andy) Wright in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Lynn graduated from Ketchikan High School in 1961. She attended the Cornish Arts School in Seattle before getting married to Dean Allen on Aug. 17, 1963, in Ketchikan. They later moved to Cambridge where they raised their family.
Lynn was very active in the community of Cambridge. She worked as a bailiff for Isanti County and she helped establish MOMs Co-op. But what she loved most was being a homemaker and making the world a more beautiful place. She loved to decorate, whether it be a table at church, for a friend in the hospital, or for the store fronts in downtown Cambridge where she would hang greens at Christmas time. She was always finding ways to make the ordinary beautiful.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband Dean; her parents Arthur and Etta (Andy) Wright; and her brother Don Wright.
She is survived by brother Steve Wright; daughter Carrie (Mike Meyer); son Bryan (Katie); and her two grandchildren, Benjamin and Mollie.
There will be an ice cream social in her honor on June 27, from 2 to 5 p.m., at 328 Sunset Lane N in Cambridge.
She was magic.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service, 763-689-2244.
