Marcella Jean Whtiman, age 94 of North Branch passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Ecumen North Branch.
Marcella was born to James and Anna (Johnson) Armstrong on March 12, 1929 in Minneapolis. She was raised in Columbus Township area and attended Forest Lake High School graduating in 1945. Marcella married Alden Whitman on August 21, 1948. A few years later they purchased a farm in Stark, MN and raised five children. Since moving into the area, Marcella was active in the community in the Homemakers Club, 4H Leader and neighborhood mom to all. Along with her many activities she was a faithful member of Fish Lake Lutheran Church serving as Sunday School Director, Church Council, Choir and many other activities. After retiring from Control Data, Marcie and Alden loved making and selling their crafts along with gardening, sewing and needlework, cooking and baking.
Marcella is survived by her children, Dennis Whitman, Judy Nelson, Harry (Marcia) Whtiman, Anna (Jeff) Marchand and Penny (Dean) Sibik; her 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, sister, Margret Alhstrom; brother, Richard Armstrong and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Harris on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 with Rev. Teleen Saunders officiating. Music was provided by Sr. LaDonna Olson and Jon Ekstrom. A visitation was held on Monday, July 31st at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment followed the service at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
