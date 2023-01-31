Marcella Milz, age 86, of Isanti died Jan. 27, 2023 at home.
Marcella Sophie Milz was born Jan. 8, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harry and Fannie (Humphreys) Griep. She was the third of four children in the family. Marcie grew up in Columbia Heights and attended Oakwood School and graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1955. On Jan. 29, 1957 she married Kenneth Milz,Sr in Norwood, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, Kenneth Jr and Mitzi. They made their first home in Columbia Heights. They moved to Coon Rapids and then in 1971 they moved to a farm in Isanti where they lived the rest of their lives. Marcie and her family and friends enjoyed spending weekends at the cabin on Coon Lake. They sold the cabin when they moved to the farm which became the new place for family and friends to visit. They traveled to many places over the years especially to Knoxville, Iowa. They often took their grandchildren with them on some of their travels. Marcie enjoyed gardening, bird and wildlife watching, cross-stich, embroidering, word finds and playing games with her family.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Mary) Milz, Jr; daughter, Mitzi (Mitchell) Turnvall; step daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Hanson, and Vicki Lee; daughter-in-law, Sharon Milz; grandchildren, Lucas (Jennifer) Milz, Dustin Milz, Ashley Milz, and Jesse Turnvall; step-grandchildren, Max, Zach, Alisha, Dewain, Rachel, Danny(Trisha); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Maeghan, Landen, Ava, Gavin and William; step-great-grandson Cole; her two cats, Willie and Ginger; and by other relatives and friends(especially Judy and Janet). Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth; step-son, Michael Milz; sisters, Margorie, Marlys and Mary; brother-in-law, Mike.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Tonya (Marcie’s HHC Aide) and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care she received.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.