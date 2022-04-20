Marcetta Squiers

Marcetta (Marcy) Faye Squiers of Grasston, passed away April 8, 2022, at the Gardens of Foley, at the age of 76.
Marcy was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Barron, Wisconsin, to Miriam Anna (Serena Isaacson) and Everett Rupert Squiers. The family moved to Minnesota in 1951 and to the Moundsview area in 1958. Marcy graduated from Moundsview High School in 1963. She attended the University of Minnesota for one year, married, and had her daughters Mandy and Melanie. Her marriage ended, and she and the girls lived in several places, before moving to Grasston in 1977, where she resided until her Alzheimers got to the stage where she needed to move to the Memory Care unit at the Gardens.
Marcy met her soul mate, Dave Sybrandt, in 1989. Marcy and Dave loved to go camping along the North Shore and enjoyed many years of square dancing: club dances in the winter and camp outs in the summer. Unfortunately, cancer took Dave in 2006, so their plan to retire to Grand Marais was not to be.
Marcy worked at Hazelden Recovery Center, which became the CD program at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, The Refuge, as city clerk of Grasston for over 20 years, and most recently at Northwest Company Fur Post as an interpreter.
Marcy was involved in many volunteer projects over the years: Tusen Tack, restoration of the Kanabec County Courthouse, Grass Lake Church restoration, Kanabec County Historical Society, One More Time, and many Grasston events.
Marcy was always working on a project. She could learn any craft she set her mind to and do it well-knitting, crocheting, rosemaling, card making, calligraphy, beading, painting, photography, and the list goes on. She had a craft store in Braham in the early eighties and taught many types of classes.
Marcy is survived by daughters Mandy (Lee) Ambrose of Grasston, and Melanie Miller (Dave Dunbar) of Braham; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Dori Squiers (Bruce Molitor); many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Honeybear; and cat, Malaki.
She was preceded in death by partner Dave Sybrandt; parents; and siblings Fran (Toots) St. Aoro, Gene Gorney, and Del Squiers.
Funeral Services will be held at the Henriette Methodist Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora.
