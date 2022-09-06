Margaret (Cheech) Weisbrod of Cambridge, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Hospital at the age of 59.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1962 at the Cambridge Hospital to Frank & Shirley Weisbrod. Cheech Graduated from Cambridge High School in 1981 and the Minnesota School of Business in 1983. She cleaned cabins at Manke’s Resort and cleaned houses and baked for Paul Westman.
In 1988 she was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and battled it courageously for 34 years. Even though SLE attacked most every part of her body she helped cousins, uncles and especially her father after her mother passed away.
She was an avid athlete, sports fan, and in her later years enjoyed TV, movies, video poker, and sudoku. She was also a past member of the Legion Auxiliary.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents
She is survived by brothers Lind (Duke) Weisbrod, George Weisbrod (girlfriend Kris Olberg), and aunt Janet (Carl) Beaupre, all of Cambridge. Margaret also had many special relationships with many cousins, relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life gathering 4--7 p.m., Monday, Sept.12, 2022 at the Carlson Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
