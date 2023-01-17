Margaret Joanne Samuelson age 79 of Wyoming, MN passed away on Jan. 5, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Ira & Evelyn; daughters, Pam & Evelyn; son, Jeremy; brothers, Edwin & Mike; and sister, Corrine. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend. Survived by husband, Melvin; daughter, Kristie; grandson, Joseph; granddaughter, Jessica; great-grandson, Axel; brother, Chuck (Diane) White; and many other relatives as well as friends. Funeral service Saturday 2 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023 at Wyoming United Methodist Church, Wyoming, MN 651-462-5276. Visitation one hour prior to service.
