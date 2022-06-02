Margot F. Kilpatrick

Margot Frieda Kilpatrick, age 89, of Isanti, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home of 55 years.
Margot was born May 5, 1933, in Ulm, Germany. She met her husband, Kenneth, in Ulm, when he was stationed there. They were married in Germany in 1955 and moved to the United States in 1956. Margot joined the VFW Auxiliary and was a devoted member for years.
Margot is survived by her children, Harold, Iris, Andy and Glen; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A small private gathering will be held to celebrate her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.