Marian G. Christensen

Marian Christensen, 79, St. Cloud, died Friday, June 3, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
A Memorial Gathering celebrating Marian’s life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Marian Gladys Christensen was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Mille Lacs County to Victor and Gladys (Grandy) Olson. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1960. Marian married David Christensen on Sept. 18, 1965, at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. She worked as a secretary in the real estate and insurance fields in Cambridge and then St. Cloud.
Marian is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Pam (Tony) and son, Pat (Traci); grandchildren, Charles, Ian, Sydney, Kyle and Aubrey; and great-granddaughter, Malani.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dale and Dennis Olson; sister Dorothy Sahlstrom; and an infant sister.
