Marie A. Shereck, 84, of North Branch, formerly of Cambridge and Aitkin passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch.
She is survived by her children Doreen (John) Polzin of Mora, Mark (Vicki) Shereck of Virginia, MN, Linda (Brad) Swanson of Cambridge, Kevin (Jane) Shereck of Richmond, MN, Tim (Sarah) Shereck of Aitkin, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother Matt (Judy) Maki of Chisholm, other relatives and friends.
Full obituary in next edition.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, 31 Minnesota Ave. South, Aitkin, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
